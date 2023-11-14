Cindy is understandably distressed as their son Peter (Thomas Law) is seriously injured and comatose in hospital after running into the burning café to save his half-brother Bobby (Clay Milner Russell).

But when Bobby, who escaped relatively unscathed, began saying a prayer from his Muslim faith as they waited for news at the hospital, Cindy snapped at him to shut up.

A withering look from Ian made her apologise, and when she learned that Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) had made a police statement exonerating Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) from blame for the fire, Cindy looked sheepish.

As they kept watch outside Peter's hospital room, Bobby spoke to Cindy about the family being able to move on and focus on Peter now Kathy was free.

But Cindy fumed, revealing she still blamed Kathy and Rocky for the fire, and claiming she was the only innocent party as she casually confessed to reporting Kathy.

As Bobby protested, Cindy savagely mourned the fact that Peter's injuries were caused by him saving Bobby's life, adding that she would have left Bobby, who killed her daughter Lucy when he was a child, to burn! But Ian arrived just in time to hear her cutting words to his son and was disgusted.

Michelle Colins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alone with Cindy, Ian challenged her over calling the police on Kathy and her hatred of Bobby. He told Cindy that if she truly despised his relatives that much, he couldn't see what the point was in them being together.

Cindy broke down in tears, unable to provide Ian with any answers as she appeared just as torn over their situation. Is this the end of the road for the pair?

