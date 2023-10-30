Now, in unsettling scenes from Monday night's Halloween episode, Linda was horrified to be faced by her rapist in the kitchen of the Queen Vic - the same room where he attacked her back in 2014.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, executive producer Chris Clenshaw discussed the shocking return of Dean Wicks.

When asked why the show needed to revisit the story of Dean Wicks and his abuse of Linda, Clenshaw teased: "Yeah, we always kind of knew we were going to bring him back for Linda's story this year.

"You know, he's a character that has such a historical connection to the show. As we know, he didn't get his comeuppance."

Of course, this will impact Linda above all others, with Clenshaw noting: "Yeah, I think Linda's going to really struggle in the wake of his return."

Highlighting how important Halloween is for Linda, Dean’s arrival shakes her to the core.

“She's faced with her past as Dean turns up and then on Tuesday night, as the Halloween party is going on downstairs, Linda and Dean are set to have a huge, tense showdown in the Vic kitchen."

Teasing where Dean’s headspace is at upon his return, Clenshaw revealed that the person he is focusing on is his daughter, Jade Green.

Amaya Edward as Jade Green in EastEnders in 2015. BBC

Fans will recall Jade Green appeared on the soap from 2015 to 2016 as the daughter of Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and Dean who was kept a secret by her mum and given up for adoption.

After the pair were reunited with her as a young girl and she briefly lived with Dean's mother Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), Jade ultimately left the Square with Shabnam in 2016.

“He’s back for his daughter, Jade. He's trying to make things right for her. She's got cystic fibrosis, and he's trying his best to support her, in terms of [where his head is at],” revealed Chris.

Despite his focus on his daughter Jade, Dean is described by Clenshaw as not having "developed" much as a person since we last saw him.

Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks poses in a suit in front of the Beales' Eels premises for EastEnders. BBC

"He still feels very wronged," reveals Chris. "He still is very insistent that Linda was lying. So, therefore, he's returned and brings shockwaves through the Square. He's a man without any allies."

Clenshaw also confirmed that Dean is indeed the 'sleeping' business partner of Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) - which will no doubt create problems for them.

"Cindy quickly realises the kind of mistake she's made," notes Chris on Cindy's deal with Dean, before adding: "but the contracts have been signed. So there's no backing out now."

Naturally, fans will begin to speculate that Dean could be the dead body on the floor of the Queen Vic pub on Christmas Day 2023.

Will Dean Wicks be the dead body surrounded by The Six on Christmas Day 2023? BBC

When asked about how long we can expect to see Dean around, Chris teased: "I mean, obviously, you know, we've got the Six storyline, and we're kind of building up to quite a spectacular Christmas, and it will probably, therefore, come as no surprise that Dean is a potential body at Christmas."

Will Dean meet a grisly end at Christmas? Or, is he the perfect red herring? We'll have to wait and see...

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

