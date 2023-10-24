Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) gives Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) a warning, while Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) worries for daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Finally, George Knight (Colin Salmon) reveals a big decision about Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 30th October - 2nd November 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Linda Carter gets Halloween shock

Linda's world is turned upside down. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda is going big on her party plans for Halloween at The Vic, despite her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) fearing nobody is in the mood after Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) accident.

Knowing that Halloween was a big tradition for Linda and Mick (Danny Dyer), Elaine eventually decides to get the party going and chivvy up the punters. But after putting son Ollie to sleep, Linda gets a massive shock when she walks into the kitchen!

The Knights get into the spirit of Halloween, oblivious to the events unfolding upstairs. But as the week continues, the clan rally round Linda in her hour of need.

Just what has upset Linda? Are the hints of a return for Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), who raped Linda several years ago, linked to this dark week for her?

Anyone affected by the subjects mentioned above can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Albie Watts is kidnapped amid Keanu Taylor's plotting

Who has taken Albie? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Keanu tells mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) that he intends to put his plan into action sooner rather than later, and asks Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) if he can take their son Albie out before they leave for Abu Dhabi.

Sharon says there isn't time, and her attention turns elsewhere when Dorian threatens her when she refuses to pay him his finder's fee for the Pub, Pint and Fight event. Sharon handles the situation, until Keanu steps in, throwing his weight around.

Sharon is furious with him for meddling, but is surprised when Keanu returns to support her against Dorian once more. Dorian arrives flanked by heavies to collect his money, and warns Sharon that if she goes to the police, he knows where she and Albie live.

More like this

Keanu walks Sharon home and, while she's distracted, takes the next step in his plan. But Karen worries that Keanu is making a mistake as he goes to pick up Albie to take him to a birthday party. Sharon is angry when one of the other mums tells her that Keanu made an excuse to take Albie somewhere else.

Later, Keanu arrives back in Albert Square, telling Sharon something terrible has happened. He took Albie to the park, turned his back for a second, and Albie was gone!

Sharon is distraught as the police launch an investigation into her son's disappearance, and the locals organise a search party.

Keanu is quizzed by the police, and points out to Sharon that Dorian threatened her and Albie. Horrified Sharon realises that Dorian could be behind this, and tells the police.

Sharon and Keanu comfort each other as Zack Hudson (James Farrar) finds a note pushed through the door, demanding £50,000 for Albie's safe return! Is Dorian responsible? And what did Keanu's scheme involve?

3. Nish Panesar's ultimatum for Rocky Cotton

Nish warns Rocky over his loan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rocky confides in Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) that he owes Nish for a loan, and has no way of paying it back. Harvey suggests he asks for lower repayments, but Nish tells a downcast Rocky that there are hefty financial penalties for changing the terms of their contract.

Rocky's in turmoil as he contemplates how to cope with his mounting debts. Wife Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) remains unaware, and Harvey provides a shoulder to cry on - but Rocky is in too deep.

As Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) struggles with a blown fuse box in the café, which Kathy can't afford to have fixed, Nish realises that Rocky is fobbing him off about repayments and has a gambling problem.

Nish warns Rocky that he'll tell Kathy everything unless he gets his money that day. Harvey questions what Rocky plans to do, and takes drastic action when he spots Rocky going into the bookies again...

4. Will Jay Brown survive as Ben Mitchell worries for Lexi Pearce?

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown in EastEnders. BBC

Ben desperately tries to protect Lexi from the reality of Jay's bleak situation, but Lexi is determined to be there for Jay, and insists that Ben lets her go to the hospital. At Jay's hospital bedside, Ben tries to make sense of what happened.

Ben fears Lexi will face more heartache as the police arrive at the hospital with questions about Jay's accident. But will Jay be okay?

5. George Knight backtracks over Cindy Beale

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Before her dramatic week, Linda realises that George is hiding something from Elaine. When Elaine hears them bickering, she demands answers. George is forced to admit that he's paid 50 per cent of the bar sale to Cindy after all, and Elaine is furious and hurt.

After a heart-to-heart with Linda, Elaine agrees to hear George out, and he explains his reasons. Will the couple let Cindy come between them again?

