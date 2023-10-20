He is wearing a suit of armour, while other images see Harriet Thorpe's Elaine with bright red hair and a black dress costume, and Kellie Bright's Linda in a black dress with a cobweb design.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The party is set to play out over two episodes, airing on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st October.

The synopsis for the episode on 30th October says: "Halloween brings a shock for Linda, Ben tries to protect Lexi from more heartache and Nish lays down the law."

George Knight (Colin Salmon) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, the synopsis for Halloween's episode says: "Keanu tries to play the hero, and Halloween at The Vic continues. A desperate Rocky has nowhere to turn."

Eastenders boss Chris Clenshaw previously teased what fans can expect this Halloween on the Square, saying: "Poor Linda's struggling this Halloween as it's the first one without Mick; obviously she wasn't with Mick this time last year, but Halloween was very much their thing, and something they did together in the Vic.

"So, she's trying her best to make a go of things, but she gets one hell of a surprise that she doesn't bargain for..."

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, Halloween may not be the foremost celebration on most EastEnders fans' minds - that is likely to be Christmas, which we know will bring about a mystery character's murder, as seen in the flash-forward at the start of this year.

