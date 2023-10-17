When Ravi's ex Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) was revealed to be harbouring their son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), it set off a series of mindblowing events. Priya sassily revealed that when she was 18, her drug dealer Ravi got her pregnant with Nugget.

While Nugget wanted to be with his mum, who said she was now clean, he was carried home against his will by Ravi. But, while cheeky teen Avani (Aaliyah James) wandered around Walford market, insulting and stealing from Martin Fowler (James Bye), Priya rocked up at the Panesars to cement her place in Nugget's life.

She made herself at home, while Nugget tried to expose his father as a killer. As grandfather Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) claimed that Denise Fox (Diane Parish), who had first raised the alarm, was lying, Nugget announced that in fact, Nish's wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) had told him that Ravi was a murderer.

Nish was furious, but they were interrupted when the police arrived to quiz Nugget on why he had left home in the first place. In the kitchen, Nish confronted Suki, who maintained that their son Kheerat (Jaz Singh Deol) had taken the blame for a crime she thought she had committed.

Juhail Rasul Choudhury as Davinder "Nugget" Gulati and Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC

But Nish used his controlling manner to manipulate Suki, also resorting to physical abuse until she was forced to agree to the narrative that Kheerat was the guilty one. Suki was left broken and in despair, but put on a front as she silently urged Nugget not to say anything about Ravi to the police.

Nugget complied, saying that he and his dad had simply had an argument about school, and the police left. But Nugget soon demanded to know what was going on, at which point Suki told Nugget that Kheerat was the killer, and that Ravi was innocent.

Priya was then thrown out, despite her protests. But as Ravi slated her for her neglect as a mother, Avani arrived, calling to her mum. Priya responded by telling Avani to meet her dad, while Ravi looked on in shock. How will he react?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

