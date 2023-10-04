EastEnders has just delivered a truly shocking twist in Freddie Slater's (Bobby Brazier) story, as he was arrested for attempted murder - and it all ties into the experiences of his mother, the absent Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth).

With the iconic character's backstory playing such a huge part in the BBC soap more than 20 years later, it feels like there's never been a better, more crucial time to bring back Little Mo.

As viewers have seen, Freddie recently learned a harrowing truth - that he was conceived when his father, Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney), raped his mum.

When Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) stalker, Freddie's former teacher Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), created a fake social media account and messaged Freddie under Graham's name, Freddie paid Graham a visit to confront him over the attack on Little Mo.

Predictably, Graham denied everything and told twisted lies about his victim. Tormented by this, Freddie went on to walk in on Theo attempting to rape Stacey, and in the ensuing fight, Freddie hit Theo with an iron, the same weapon his mother used against her abusive husband Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns) back in 2001.

After Freddie went too far in attacking Theo, he was taken away by police. But not before Freddie confided in Stacey that he feared he would turn into Graham, only to be movingly assured that he was nothing like his evil father.

But while Stace's sentiment is absolutely true, something tells us that Freddie's worries are going to stick with him for a while yet - whatever the outcome of his attack on Theo. There's only one person Freddie needs by his side at a time like this: the woman who nurtured and raised him.

It feels wrong to have so many reminders of Little Mo's story on-screen without her presence. Her rape ordeal was shared with Freddie by his aunt, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace), as well as Mo's ex-husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Freddie's uncle-turned-flatmate Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

This was an expertly crafted scene, but the words should have come from Little Mo herself. Ainsworth's haunting portrayal lives on as one of the soap's most memorable of all time, and we'd love nothing more than to see her return.

Of course, the star has been working on other projects, most notably ITV's hit drama Grantchester. Yet we can't help hoping for a cameo from Ainsworth, if possible.

We know that the actress has been keeping up to date with Freddie's journey, and is full of praise for how the powerful writing from EastEnders' past is still having repercussions in the present.

We also can't forget that the show's executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, has hinted that Little Mo could be back at some point. And, at least in terms of EastEnders' current narrative, now seems like the most ideal time.

Viewers are more vocal than ever on the subject, with the events of this week reigniting the love that has always been there for the character.

Meanwhile, Brazier's portrayal of the initially cheeky, now increasingly vulnerable Freddie has earned him a National Television Award for Rising Star. To see the talented actor share the screen with much-missed powerhouse performer Ainsworth would be the cherry on top of a fantastic year for EastEnders.

Freddie has demons that can't be glossed over, and we know that Little Mo still carries her own. Freddie was seen describing his mum's anxious demeanour over the years, as he finally came to understand the reasons for her behaviour.

While Kat went to see her sister after breaking the news to Freddie, and there have been frequent mentions of Little Mo since her departure in 2006, it's clear that her story isn't over as far as the audience is concerned.

What kind of person is she now? What is she like as a mother? We have so many questions, and as long as there's intrigue and interest in Little Mo, and Freddie remains at the heart of the show, there will always be hope that we'll see her back on EastEnders.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis or call Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

You can also visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

