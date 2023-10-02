Stacey described how they mustn't let men like stalker Theo ruin their lives, as she promised that she, Charli, Lily (Lillia Turner) and Jean (Gillian Wright) would have so much fun together.

But first, there was the matter of the Stalking Protection Order Hearing, and Stacey's anger was further fuelled when Martin Fowler (James Bye) showed her the posters of her in her lingerie that Theo had plastered all over Albert Square.

Stacey planned to confront Theo, but he was already on his way to court.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater with James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

Freddie, meanwhile, was thrown to receive a message from his father, rapist Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney), and we saw the teen urge Stacey to attend the hearing and speak up for herself.

Freddie then went to confront Graham over raping Freddie's mum Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth), and Graham insisted that Mo had led him on and was lying. Freddie was disgusted, but Graham ordered him out and threatened to call the police.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Martin, Jean and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) by her side, Stacey burst into the courtroom just as a police detective was laying out the case against Theo.

But with the judge only interested in "hard facts", things looked to be going Theo's way. Theo's solicitor then took the stand and delivered a scathing character assassination based on Stacey's sex camera work.

Unable to bear listening to any more, Stacey stood up and listed everything that Theo had done to her.

Theo Hawthorne's phone. BBC

But although the judge declared that Theo's advances have been inappropriate, the Stalking Protection Order was rejected. Stacey was broken as she recalled her earlier promise to Charli.

But as she wondered where she goes from here as the "bad man" won't pay, Theo was seen on his phone, with multiple bogus social media accounts active.

One such account was under Graham's name, and it became clear that it was Theo who had got in touch with Freddie. Will Theo ever be stopped?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.