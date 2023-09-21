The pair share a son together, Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), but in surprise news for Ravi, he's got a second child with Priya.

How will Ravi cope with this life-changing news? And what's bringing Priya and Avani to Walford?

Viewers will meet Priya and Avani in October, so there isn't long to wait before the new drama in Ravi's life kicks off.

Speaking of the bombshell double-arrival, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We’re excited to introduce Priya and Avani, two women guaranteed to cause big drama in Albert Square.

"Little is known about Ravi and Priya’s doomed romance, but she’s a big missing piece in his past. The revelation that he’s got another child will floor Ravi, and he is set to face a big challenge in his life when he is forced to cope with such a big shock to the system.

"We’re delighted to welcome Sophie and Aaliyah to the EastEnders family."

Viewers will recognise Sophie Khan Levy from the recent BBC drama The Sixth Commandment. She's also starred in All Creatures Great and Small, alongside many productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Juhaim Rasul Choudhury as Davinder "Nugget" Gulati, Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati, Sophie Khan Levy as Priya Nandra-Hart and Aaliyah James as Avani Nandra-Hart for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking of her soap role, she said: "I’m super excited to be joining the show, and I can’t wait to see what trouble Priya gets herself into! I watched EastEnders when I was growing up, so to see so many familiar faces and to walk onto the set is a dream come true."

Her on-screen daughter, Aaliyah James, will be making her screen debut in the role.

She added: "To be given this opportunity as my official debut to screen is a true blessing. I have found home in the supportiveness of the cast and crew, and I’m very thankful to feel a part of the EastEnders family already.

"I can’t wait to bring Avani to life and to walk her path in Walford, and I’m excited to see what the universe has planned for my own future."

