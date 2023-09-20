The new season of the hit historical drama, based on the novels by Alf Wight writing under the pen name of James Herriot, will start off in Spring 1940, and will see James and Helen thinking about starting a family - however, they currently don't know whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

Meanwhile, Tristan’s absence is felt by all, but particularly by Siegfried, who attempts to hold the growing household together. However, the arrival of trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody causes complications.

Samuel West and Paul Hilton in All Creatures Great and Small season 4. Channel 5

Richard will be played by James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses), while another new cast member for this season is Neve McIntosh (Doctor Who), who plays Miss Harbottle.

Her character has been described as a "highly efficient bookkeeper" that Siegfried and James bring in as one of the extra pairs of hands to help around the practice.

Returning cast members include Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

Other new guest stars that have been announced for season 4 include Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley, Cleo Sylvestre, James Bolam, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will start at 9pm on Thursday 5th October on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

