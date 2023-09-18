Toxic Town is a four-part limited series based on the real life story of the Corby poisonings, one of the UK's biggest environmental scandals. As per Netflix, the series is a story about community, focusing on three mothers who take on a David and Goliath fight for justice.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the rates of upper-limb defects in babies born in Corby were found to be three times higher than those of children born in the surrounding area, after toxic waste was transported through populated areas via open lorries. A lawsuit filed by 18 families was ultimately successful in 2009, with a settlement being reached in 2010.

Claudia Jessie is best known for her role as Eloise Bridgerton in Shonda Rhimes's hit period drama. She has also featured in Line of Duty and Vanity Fair.

Writer Jack Thorne said: "The Corby Toxic Waste Case is one of those moments in history that is defining. It showed our ability to close our eyes and ears to the safety of our people. It also showed the remarkable way that people will fight for what's right.

"Toxic Town tells the story of these funny, brave, incredible women and the way they scrapped for their children. It has been a true privilege working with Annabel, Minkie, Delyth and the whole Broke & Bones family on this incredible story, and we are so grateful to Netflix for giving us the opportunity and support in telling it."

