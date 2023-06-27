Season 4 will see the return of many fan-favourite characters, as well as new character Miss Harbottle, who will be played by Neve McIntosh.

As well as looking forward to brand new episodes of All Creatures Great and Small landing on our screens this autumn, it's now also been revealed which characters are set to return to the Yorkshire Dales, and which new faces will be joining the cast.

McIntosh is of course best known for her multiple roles in Doctor Who throughout the years, first appearing in two episodes in 2010 alongside Matt Smith. She played two Silurian sisters Alaya and Restac in the long-running sci-fi series and has since returned to the series as new Silurian character Madame Vastra in a number of episodes.

McIntosh more recently starred in season 4 of Shetland as Kate Kilmuir, as well as in Stan Lee's Lucky Man as DS Elizabeth Gray and in crime drama Traces as Julie Hedges.

Her new character in All Creatures Great and Small has been described as the "highly efficient bookkeeper" that Siegfried and James bring in as one of the extra pairs of hands to help around the practice.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment

Tristan is away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, so the pair bring in Miss Harbottle as well as James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses, Pennyworth).

Rose will star as Richard Carmody, a "studious undergraduate vet student who arrives at Skeldale as part of his placement under the guidance of James".

As for who else we can expect to see make a return in season 4, we'll see Nicholas Ralph reprise his role as young country vet James Herriot, as well as Rachel Shenton who plays his wife Helen Herriot.

Samuel West returns as James's mentor Siegfried Farnon, while Anna Madeley continues as Mrs Hall and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey.

The new series is once more based on the collection of stories by bestselling author James Herriot, but in the fourth season will explore more moving stories picking up in 1940 "as Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat", according to the synopsis.

The six new episodes and Christmas special will air on Channel 5 in the autumn, with season 4 currently filming on location in Yorkshire.

Other people set to star in season 4 include Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley, Cleo Sylvestre MBE, James Bolam MBE, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

Executive producer and CEO of Playground, Sir Colin Callender CBE, said: “We are thrilled to be back in the glorious Yorkshire Dales for a fourth season of family, community and, of course, animal hijinks.

“Our wonderful cast and crew are all delighted to be returning to adapt more of James Herriot’s joyful and life-affirming stories.”

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1 to 3 are available to watch now on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

