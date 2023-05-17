The series will follow Tointon's Rachel, a young single mother to son Liam who is living on the poverty line but working all hours of the day as a cleaner to give him the best life she can.

Former EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Kara Tointon is set to lead a brand new four-part thriller on Channel 5, called The Hunted (working title).

When her boss is approached by a businesswoman acting for an extremely wealthy client called Elliot, Rachel is asked to clean for Elliot exclusively for better pay and less hours.

The cast of The Hunted Channel 5, Joseph Sinclair

However, Elliot’s behaviour towards Rachel and Liam becomes increasingly controlling, and when Rachel starts to dig into his past, she uncovers a dark and disturbing story from his childhood that explains his obsession with them.

Starring alongside Tointon will be Charlie Hodson-Prior (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical) as her son Liam, Allen Leech (Downton Abbey) as Elliot, Sara Powell (Doctor Who) as his associate Simone, and Taj Atwal (Hullraisers) as Jasmine, Rachel’s best friend and colleague.

Read more:

Meanwhile, John Thomson (Professor T) will also feature as Rachel’s boss Geoff. The series is set to begin filming on location in Ireland this month. It comes from Story Films, the production company behind Deceit and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Sebastian Cardwell, Paramount's deputy chief content officer for the UK, said: “I’m delighted to be working on another project with the talented team at Story Films. Equipped with a compelling script and stellar cast, The Hunted (w/t) is another exciting addition to our ever-growing Drama slate.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tointon became known for her role as Dawn Swann in EastEnders, but last year admitted that she can't see herself returning to the soap.

She said: "Every year I get asked about it. It’s the thing I’m most known for, that I was most watched in, but I really enjoy doing lots of other things so I can’t see it, no."

The Hunted will air on Channel 5 in 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.