The line-up was confirmed by the BBC this morning (Friday 21st April) with the likes of Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe all signing on for another year.

There's not much change in this year's Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up, with the vast majority of dancers set to return to the beloved ballroom series for another run.

Cameron Lombard – who joined the series in 2021 but wasn't given a partner on either of his seasons on the show – has exited the line-up, but there will be no other departures ahead of this year's season later in 2023.

A spokesperson for Strictly said: "Cameron is a fantastic performer and we have loved working with him for the past two years on Strictly. He is currently pursuing other opportunities but will always be part of the family and our door will always be open to him in the future.”

Meanwhile, last year's winner Jowita Przystal – who won the Glitterball trophy alongside Hamza Yassin – and fellow finalists Gorka Marquez, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola all return, as do Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Neil Jones and Nikita Kuzmin.

The line-up is rounded out by Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The largely consistent line-up makes a change from last year when there were two high-profile departures from the show – with Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec both stepping down after seven and nine years on the show respectively.

Meanwhile, the previous year, Anton Du Beke and Janette Manrara left the line-up, albeit to take up other roles on the show as judge and It Takes Two presenter respectively.

This year's season will once again be hosted by long-time presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, while the judging panel will consist of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, said of the line-up: "Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera.

"Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world-class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this autumn. We can’t wait!"

There's no news yet about which famous faces will be taking to the dancefloor this year, with the class of 2023 set to be revealed much closer to the start of the show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

