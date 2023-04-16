A source tells the Daily Mirror that Skelton could be the "perfect fit" for the programme given her past hosting work and her existing relationships with the Strictly team following her time on the show.

Helen Skelton is reportedly in talks to present Strictly Come Dancing companion show It Takes Two following the departure of Rylan Clark last week.

The former Blue Peter and current Countryfile presenter was a clear favourite on last year's series, performing at a high standard week in, week out and receiving strong viewer support, which saw her reach the finals.

Strictly fans would be thrilled to see her return to the series in some capacity and there's certainly space for her to do so after Clark's It Takes Two exit and a temporary absence from Janette Manrara, who is expecting her first child this summer.

The Mirror claims Skelton was initially approached to be a stand-in for Manrara during her maternity leave, but is now being considered for a permanent position in the wake of Clark's resignation.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing 2022. BBC/Guy Levy

In response to the announcement of his departure, Clark said: "After four fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe [Ball], and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me."

