The popular television personality has co-hosted the show for four years, acting as co-host to Zoe Ball initially, before professional dancer Janette Manrara became his presenting partner in 2021.

Rylan Clark is stepping down from his presenting role on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, the BBC announced today.

Clark said: "After four fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe, and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me."

His statement concluded: "Thank you, Strictly. You will always have my heart... and dancing feet."

Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted, also commented: "On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly: It Takes Two.

"Rylan's infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two's continued success."

She added: "Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he'll be hugely missed by all the Strictly: It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show."

There's no word yet on who will take over Rylan's role, or if the show could return to having a single presenter as was the case for its first 15 seasons, where it was fronted by Claudia Winkleman and then Ball.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two returns later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

