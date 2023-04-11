Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine , the choreographer and dancer was asked if there was a movie part he'd love to play, especially since he has said that he watched Cabaret repeatedly as a kid.

In the run-up to Britain's Got Talent , new judge Bruno Tonioli has teased what his ideal film role would be – and you may not be expecting it.

He said: "I met Liza Minnelli and it blew my mind... Actually, I’d like to play a Bond villain. Or a mafioso. Or a baddie in a Guy Ritchie movie. Something completely against type. That would be so much fun!"

Known as the flamboyant and no-nonsense judge in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, the Italian dancer isn't quite Daniel Craig's nemesis (yet) but has now turned his hand to ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

After speculation that David Walliams had left the BGT lineup for 2023 – following his apology for making "inappropriate" remarks about contestants during a 2020 recording – it was announced that Tonioli would be replacing the Little Britain star on the show.

Walliams had been on the judging panel since Britain's Got Talent's sixth season, when he joined alongside Alesha Dixon to replace David Hasselhoff and Michael McIntyre. Now, Tonioli joins other returning judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Dixon.

When asked about how he coped with filming the lengthy talent show process, Tonioli revealed: "The energy comes automatically during filming, but then I’m dead, absolutely dead.

"I lost my voice at the end of the first day on Britain’s Got Talent because I didn’t pace myself. I didn’t know that auditions can run for two or three hours. At least I’m a quick learner."

The new season returns to our screens this weekend on Saturday 15th April and will see the winner go home with the £250,000 prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Previous winners have included Paul Potts, Diversity, Lost Voice Guy and Axel Blake.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV1 and ITVX this Saturday 15th April at 8pm.

