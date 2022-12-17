Hamza was announced as this year's winner following an electric final show tonight, which saw all four finalists giving it their all on the dancefloor in the hope of taking home the Glitterball.

After 13 weeks, the Strictly Come Dancing line-up of 15 celebs has been whittled down to just one, as the winner for 2022 has been revealed - Hamza Yassin .

However, it was Hamza and his partner Jowita Przystał who triumphed, with their three routines of a Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, their Couple's Choice to Jerusalema - Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and their showdance to Let’s Face the Music and Dance by Irving Berlin impressing both the judges and, clearly, the viewers at home.

On learning that he had won this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing, Hamza said: "Words can't describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular - Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being. That's what you are, you're amazing.

"Thank you to everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Meanwhile, his partner Jowita said: "Anything is possible and he is just the proof that anything is possible. He came here on the show with no dancing experience, with pigeon toes! And he made it. He worked hard and he made it, and I'm so proud of you."

The final followed a hard fought season, with strong performances from many of the dancers right out of the gate. Hamza was a favourite all season long, coming joint top of the Week 1 leaderboard and scoring a whopping 39 in Week 4.

Other dancers to have taken part in this year's season but who got knocked out before tonight included Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Matt Goss, Jayde Adams, James Bye, Ellie Simmonds, Tony Adams, Tyler West, Ellie Taylor, Kym Marsh, and Will Mellor, the latter of whom just missed out on a place in the final after leaving the competition last week.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Even though tonight's final is now over, thankfully Strictly fans don't have too long to wait until they get to return to the ballroom with Tess, Claudia, Craig, Motsi, Shirley and Anton.

Next week will be Strictly's Christmas special, which is set to air at 5:10pm, and will include a celeb line-up featuring Rosie Ramsey, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Larry Lamb, Alexandra Mardell, Nicola Roberts and George Webster.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.