The 20th season is set to return in autumn and the BBC has already confirmed its Strictly professionals line-up , with some new faces joining following Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec's exits.

This year's first Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been announced! Actor Will Mellor confirmed he'll be putting on his dancing shoes for a chance to claim the coveted glitterball on BBC Breakfast this morning.

We'll have to wait a while to find out who will take to the dance floor with Will but, in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about the first confirmed Strictly contestant.

Who is Will Mellor?

Age: 46

Job: Actor

Instagram: @willmellor76

Twitter: @Mellor76

Will's acting career spans more than 30 years and includes roles in Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and Broadchurch. He also starred in Line of Duty season 3 as PC Rod Kennedy. Most recently, he played villain Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street.

Will is also a singer – his 1998 single When I Need You reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart – and co-host of the Two Pints with Will and Ralf podcast.

What has Will Mellor said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking of joining this year's Strictly cast, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about."

He also revealed who he's doing the show for. "This is also my Mum's favourite show," he said, "and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

An official air date for this year's Strictly hasn't been confirmed just yet. However, based on previous years, we can make an educated guess. In 2021, the show returned on 18th September, so we'd expect a similar timeline this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

