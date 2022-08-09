Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Ellie Taylor for line-up

Actor and comedian Ellie Taylor is the latest star to sign up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing .

Appearing on Tuesday’s instalment (9th August) of Lorraine, Ellie told host Ranvir Singh: "I’ve known for such a long time. I can’t wait to tell all my friends, I’m going to get so many voice notes of squealing women.

"I’ve wanted to do it forever. I’m so chuffed – I can’t wait. I would love to find the joy in dance that people have," she added.

Talking about her ideal dancing partner, she said: "I want someone who’s patient. I need a tall patient person, so anyone really."

With the start of Strictly fast approaching, here's everything you need to know about contestant Ellie Taylor.

Who is Ellie Taylor?

Ellie Taylor Jake Turney/Comic Relief/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Comedian, broadcaster, writer and actor

Instagram: @elliejanetaylor

Twitter: @elliejanetaylor

Ellie Taylor began her career as a stand-up comedian after appearing on ITV’s Show Me the Funny.

She has gone on to write and perform five stand-up specials, Elliementary (2015), Infidelliety (2016), This Guy (2017–2018), Cravings (2019), which was featured in Netflix’s Comedians of the World series, and Don't Got This (2019-2021).

However, she is best known for her appearances on the BBC’s Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and The Mash Report, and Late Night Mash on Dave.

Most recently, she appeared as a co-host on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down.

She also starred in Apple TV’s hit comedy series Ted Lasso, in which she portrayed Flo ‘Sassy’ Collins, Rebecca’s best friend and Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) on/off love interest.

In 2021, she published her debut book, My Child and Other Mistakes, which became a Sunday Times bestseller.

What has Ellie Taylor said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about joining the Strictly 2022 line-up, Ellie said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!"

She added: "I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan! At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

An exact release date is yet to be confirmed for Strictly 2022, but we do know that the launch show will be recorded on Wednesday 7th September.

It’s likely that the show will return on Saturday 10th September, with presenters Tess and Claudia welcoming the new line-up.

"Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back," the hosts said in a statement.

"The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.

