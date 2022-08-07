Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Ellie Simmonds for line-up

The sixth celebrity to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has been revealed, with Paralympic champion swimmer and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE unveiled as the latest star of the hit competition.

As she joins the 2022 line-up, here's everything you need to know about Ellie Simmonds, including how she's feeling about joining the show and when we can expect to see her on the dance floor.

Who is Ellie Simmonds?

Age: 27

Job: Former athlete and broadcaster

Instagram: @elliesimmonds

Twitter: @EllieSimmonds1

Best known as a gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer, Simmonds made history as the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, where she won gold in the 100m and 400m freestyle events.

Following that, she picked up more golds at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games, and has 10 World Championship titles. At age 14, she became the youngest person ever to receive an MBE (later elevated to an OBE), and after retiring from competitive swimming has presented for BBC Sport and fronted documentaries about disability.

What has Ellie Simmonds said about joining Strictly 2022?

Ellie Simmonds BBC

“Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!!” Simmons said in a release.

“It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!! I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!

“To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

While no official airdate has been revealed just yet, Strictly is expected to air on BBC One from mid-to-late September this year, with weekly shows up until December. Keep your eyes peeled for more news as it arrives.

