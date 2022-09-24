Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for week 1

With all the celebrities now paired up with their professional partners, it's sure to be an exciting first proper trip onto the dance floor, as some find their feet while others struggle to find the rhythm.

After last night's stunning launch show, Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight for its first live show of the season.

As usual the judges will all be on hand with their expert opinion, with the top position on this year's first ever leaderboard up for grabs.

The panel will once again be made up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, following Bruno Tonioli's official exit from the show earlier in 2022.

But what dances will the couples be performing tonight, and to what songs? Thankfully, a video posted on the show's social channels has given us all a first-look at exactly that.

If you would prefer a text list, below for a full run-down of the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week 1 of 2022's competition.

Week One

