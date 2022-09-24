Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealed for week 1
Here's everything you need to know about the performances for Strictly Come Dancing's 2022.
After last night's stunning launch show, Strictly Come Dancing is back tonight for its first live show of the season.
With all the celebrities now paired up with their professional partners, it's sure to be an exciting first proper trip onto the dance floor, as some find their feet while others struggle to find the rhythm.
As usual the judges will all be on hand with their expert opinion, with the top position on this year's first ever leaderboard up for grabs.
The panel will once again be made up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, following Bruno Tonioli's official exit from the show earlier in 2022.
But what dances will the couples be performing tonight, and to what songs? Thankfully, a video posted on the show's social channels has given us all a first-look at exactly that.
If you would prefer a text list, below for a full run-down of the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week 1 of 2022's competition.
Week One
- Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin - Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester
- Fluer East and Vito Coppola - Cha Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
- Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer - Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman
- Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington - Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima - Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Foxtrot to Islands In The Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
- James Bye and Amy Dowden - Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics
- Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band
- Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice - Cha Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham!
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Tango to Go West by Village People
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Jive to Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
