The 27-year-old, who is the proud owner of five Paralympic medals, has said she is “bursting with excitement” about taking part in the dance competition, which will mark its 20th season this year.

Paralympic swimmer and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE is among the celebrities taking part in the new season of Strictly Come Dancing .

Simmonds and her (yet to be announced) dance partner will be hoping to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke with their moves to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice.

Hoping make a splash on the dance floor, she will join celebrities including Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams and Jayde Adams. Before the show returns to our screens, here’s what you need to know about Ellie Simmonds.

Who is Ellie Simmonds?

Age: 27

Job: Former athlete and broadcaster

Instagram: @elliesimmonds

Twitter: @EllieSimmonds1

Best known as a gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer, Simmonds made history as the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, where she won gold in the 100m and 400m freestyle events.

Following that, she picked up more golds at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games, and has 10 World Championship titles. At age 14, she became the youngest person ever to receive an MBE (later elevated to an OBE), and after retiring from competitive swimming has presented for BBC Sport and fronted documentaries about disability.

What has Ellie Simmonds said about joining Strictly 2022?

Ellie Simmonds BBC

“Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!!” Simmons said in a release.

“It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!! I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!

“To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off this weekend over two consecutive nights. The launch show, which sees the celebrities paired up with a professional dance partner, will air on Friday 23rd September at 7pm on BBC One, with the first live show following on Saturday 24th September at 6.45pm.

