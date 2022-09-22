One of those stars is award-winning stand-up comedian Jayde Adams, who you might also recognise from her TV roles in shows like Alma’s Not Normal and Good Omens.

A new season of Strictly Come Dancing is finally here, bringing with it a new group of celebrity contestants for us to root for.

She’ll be going up against the likes of Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Fleur East and Helen Skelton in the dance competition, hoping to win over the judging panel which this year consists of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood after long-standing judge Bruno Tonioli confirmed his departure earlier this year.

Ahead of Adams’ dance floor debut, here’s what you need to know about the Strictly hopeful (and long-time super-fan of the show…)

Who is Jayde Adams?

Age: 37

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @msjaydeadams

Twitter: @jaydeadams

Adams is best known for her work as a stand-up comedian, which has earned her a host of awards including Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe, while her Amazon Prime special Serious Black Jumper received acclaim around the world – including a place on the Emmy longlist.

She's also had success both as an actor and a presenter, with roles on hit TV shows such as Alma’s Not Normal, The Outlaws and Good Omens, and hosting gigs on the likes of Channel 4's Snackmasters and BBC Radio 4 podcast Welcome to the Neighbourhood. She is the star and co-creator of the upcoming ITV2 sitcom Ruby Speaking and will have a role in the Take That film Greatest Days.

What has Jayde Adams said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about joining the line-up for the 2022 season, Adams commented: "Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly. I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

"I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

We'll finally learn which contestant has been paired up with which professional dancer when the launch show airs on Friday 23rd September at 7pm on BBC One. The first live show will then air just under 24 hours later, kicking off at 6.45pm on Saturday 24th September.

