Jayde Adams on why she chose female partner on Strictly Come Dancing

With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up donning their sequins and getting their spray tans applied, it was revealed last night which professionals the celebs have been paired with .

Comedian and actress Jayde Adams is ready for the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing .

This season will see two same-sex couples for the first time, with Jayde dancing with Karen Hauer, while radio presenter Richie Anderson is paired with Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Jayde recalled how she had tweeted her desire to join Strictly as part of an all-female couple years ago.

"I said it on Twitter four years ago," she said. "I was watching the show and then I was like, 'If I was on Strictly, I'd like to be with a woman because then I could lift her.'

"Because whenever you have partnerships where you have a plus size guy, it's easy for him because he can always lift the girl. But when you have it the other way round, and you have that imbalance, it's like, you know, the guys are great but they're not rugby players."

She went on to explain that she felt she'd be able to "get into all the acrobatics" if she had a female dance partner, adding: "And now I've got the person to do that with."

Jayde said she and Karen were referring to their pairing as an "all-woman partnership", saying: "I think we're going to have a lot of fun together."

Telling press she danced competitively as a child, Jayde said she thought the opportunity to be able to lift her professional partner would mean they could add a new level of entertainment value and excitement to their routines.

"I'm now going to be at a stage where I'm going to be able to really push myself and add this thing into our act that I'm actually super confident I can do but is also going to be really entertaining for the audience."

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022's first live show airs tonight (Saturday 24th September) at 6:45pm on BBC One.

