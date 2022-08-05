Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Richie Anderson for line-up

Anderson joins the already announced Will Mellor and Kym Marsh , as they strap on their dancing shoes and set their sights on lifting that glitterball trophy.

The BBC is now full steam ahead in announcing the line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing , and the third contestant announced is none other than Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson.

We already know the line-up of professional dancers the celebs will be paired up with, as big names like Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec have left ahead of the 20th season and new faces have joined the show.

As he joins the 2022 line-up, here's everything you need to know about Richie Anderson, including how he's feeling about joining the show and when we can expect to see him on the dance floor.

Who is Richie Anderson?

Richie Anderson Matt Keeble/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay

Age: 34

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @iamrichieanderson

Twitter: @richie_anderson

Anderson started his radio career on BBC WM, but is now best-known for his role on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, where he presents the travel bulletins and also hosts a variety of his own shows.

He covered this year's Eurovision Song Contest from Turin for Radio 2, and is also a regular presenter on The One Show. He has previously won an RTS award for his presenting and carried the Queen's baton as part of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

What has Richie Anderson said about joining Strictly 2022?

On joining the Strictly line-up this year, Anderson said: "This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

"I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show."

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

An official air date for Strictly Come Dancing this year hasn't been confirmed just yet, but based on previous years we'd guess that the show would return in mid-September. Last year it started on 18th September, so we'd expect it to air at a similar time in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022.

