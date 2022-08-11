Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Hamza Yassin for line-up

The wildlife cameraman, who is also a presenter on Animal Park and has starred on the CBeebies show Let’s Go for a Walk as Ranger Hamza, has admitted that his dance skills are “currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe’”, but is “ready to work hard”.

Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin is the latest star to sign up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing .

Hamza is the 13th star to be announced as part of the 2022 line-up, alongside Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West and Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford, Tony Adams and Fleur East.

The news was announced by DJ David Farrell on BBC Radio Scotland's The Afternoon Show today (11th August 2022).

Hamza was unable to join him live on air because of filming, but sent over a voice note for listeners.

He said: "I'm sure all of the contestants for Strictly this year got a phone call saying that they are going to be on Strictly, whereas for me, I'm the odd one out. I got a satellite text message notification from my agent saying in capital letters, 'you are on Strictly woop, woop!'

"It's been an amazing, amazing experience so far and I'm sure being on the show is going to be even better. I honestly can't wait. I'm over the moon."

With the start of Strictly fast approaching, here's everything you need to know about contestant Hamza.

Who is Hamza Yassin?

Hamza Yassin on Animal Park BBC/Remarkable TV

Job: Wildlife cameraman and presenter

Instagram: @hamzayassin90

Twitter: @hamzayassin3

Viewers will recognise Hamza as one of the hosts of BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on BBC’s Countryfile, where he shares his knowledge about wildlife with viewers.

Younger viewers will recognise him from CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go for a Walk where he appeared as Ranger Hamza.

When he was younger, Hamza, who was born in Sudan, moved to Scotland, where he was able to follow his dream of filming Scottish wildlife and becoming a wildlife cameraman.

What has Hamza Yassin said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about taking to the dance floor, Hamza Yassin said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show."

He continued: "I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public. My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The start date is yet to be announced for Strictly 2022, but we do know that the launch show will be recorded on Wednesday 7th September.

It’s likely that the new season will kick off on Saturday 10th September, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcoming the new line-up.

"Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back," the hosts said in a statement.

"The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.

