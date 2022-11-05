Yassin opened tonight’s instalment of Strictly Come Dancing alongside his professional partner Jowita Przystal - and their Cha Cha Cha to I Can't Help Myself soon won over the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced they have worked out this year’s winner after the judges dubbed Hamza Yassin ’s Cha Cha Cha as the “best” they’ve ever seen.

Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse were very impressed by the performance, with the former gushing: “I’m finding myself overwhelmed and quite emotional. This is the true language of the Cha Cha Cha my darling, let me tell you."

She continued: “For me I have to say that’s probably one of the best Cha Cha Chas I’ve ever seen.”

Motsi said: “I totally agree with Shirley. This is one of the best Cha Cha Chas ever," before adding: "I felt like the music was in your body on the dance floor."

Anton Du Beke then said he couldn't find any faults in Hamza's performance, which he termed "brilliant".

“Sometimes the Cha Cha Cha can get a bit stilted but you had great fluidity, great leg action, great timing", he added.

Craig Revel Horwood was less enthusiastic and criticised Hamza's footwork, prompting some boos from the audience.

"All that being said," he added,"The hip action was there, you had beautiful straight legs, the body rolls, it was fantastic.”

When the time came to give the scores, Craig opted for an eight, whereas the other three judges awarded Hamza scores of 10.

While he didn't receive full marks, the judges' glowing praise led to some viewers predicting that Hamza would go on to win the show.

Responding to a clip of Hamza and Jowita dancing the Cha Cha Cha on the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account, one fan said: "I’ll be shocked if these don’t win this. You could tell last year from about this point that Rose was going to win and I can feel that with Hamza this year."

Another fan tweeted: "Hamza to win I said what I said #Strictly", while another added: "If Hamza doesn’t win Strictly Come Dancing then something has gone terribly wrong."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

