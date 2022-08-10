The English football manager and former professional football player is something of a legend in the world of the great game, so we can't wait to see how he performs on the show.

Tony Adams MBE has been announced as the 11th celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Tony was revealed to be part of the Strictly 2022 line-up on Wednesday 10th August 2022 and joins previously announced contestants Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor and Molly Rainford.

Writing on Instagram, Tony said: "So... I’m officially swapping my battered old football boots for the ballroom shoes! The lure of the sequins was simply too much!

"I am thrilled to be a part of the 20th anniversary of @bbcstrictly this year.. I can’t wait to meet my partner and get dancing".

Here is everything you need to know about Tony Adams MBE.

Who is Tony Adams MBE?

England defender Tony Adams in action during the 1996 UEFA European Championship. Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images

Age: 55

Job: English football manager and former professional player

Instagram: @tonyadamsofficial

Twitter: @tonyadams

Tony Adams's football career has spanned across three decades, having played for both Arsenal and the England national team.

His football playing career has seen him considered as one of Arsenal’s best ever players and a titan of English football, boasting 66 caps for England, 10 major trophy wins and four major tournament wins. He also led England to the 1996 Euros final.

Adams remains the only captain in English history to lead three teams to three top-flight titles across three decades.

He is also the founder and president of the charity Sporting Chance Clinic, which helps sportspeople with mental health issues and addiction. Adams has also launched SIX MHS which provides aid on these issues.

Since retiring, Adams has focused further on charity work and advocating for a number of issues.

Adams is married to his wife Poppy and has six children.

What has Tony Adams MBE said about joining Strictly 2022?

Upon the announcement of Tony Adams joining the Strictly line-up, the Arsenal legend said: "To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her – and start the dancing."

We can't wait to see Tony cut some shapes.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

An exact release date is yet to be confirmed for Strictly 2022, but we do know that the launch show will be recorded on Wednesday 7th September.

It’s likely that the show will return on Saturday 10th September, with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcoming the new line-up.

"Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back," the hosts said in a statement.

"The stunning 20th season returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

