The former Arsenal and England captain was heard jokingly muttering "Shirley, go home" when she was left unimpressed by his cha-cha-cha last week, with the judge eventually giving him only a 4 for the routine.

Footballer Tony Adams has apologised to Shirley Ballas after he appeared to criticise the Strictly Come Dancing judge during last week's episode.

But he fared much better with his quickstep to The Devil Went Down to Georgia for Halloween Week, receiving an 8 from Shirley to help give him his highest score to date – earning a total of 31 points.

And after celebrating the score, he made sure to apologise for his comments last week.

"I've got to say to Shirley, I made a comment last week – I ain't got a clue," he said. "I accept a four, I accept an eight, it doesn't really matter, I don't understand."

He added: "But I've got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don't go home Shirley, you can stay, because she is Strictly!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In addition to earning his highest score to date, Tony's routine proved very popular with viewers at home – including recently voted-off contestant Jayde Adams, who tweeted: "I’m telling you, Tony Adams for the win."

"I honestly think Tony has made such an improvement! Fair play to him! Katya, what an absolute teacher and mentor she is!" wrote one fan, while another tweeted, "TONY AND KATYA!!!! Brilliant dancing, brilliant choreography, brilliant performance, brilliant story - and the bit at the end where he 'takes' her soul. INCREDIBLE!!!!"

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.