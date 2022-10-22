In an episode commemorating the 100th anniversary of the BBC, the retired footballer danced a Cha Cha to the Grandstand theme music, but received a mixed response from the expert panel.

Tony Adams had a cheeky response to Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas tonight as he was hit with another round of low scores.

He found himself at the very bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for the fourth time this season, with a grand total of 19 points – including a harsh score of just three from Craig Revel Horwood.

However, it was Ballas who got the strongest reaction out of Adams after awarding him four points, prompting the former England captain to cry out: "Shirley, go home!"

On the ballroom floor, she told him: "You are an absolute ray of sunshine. On the upper half of your body, you are just fantastic and when we get below the knees it's absolutely raining.

"You just misstepped everywhere. You did have content, you do your Cuban Breaks very nice, I appreciate that. But it's got to be on some sort of timing and it's got to be on some sort of leg action."

However, she did end by encouraging Adams to "keep going" on his Strictly journey.

Co-judge Motsi Mabuse was more positive, adding: "You're entertaining the nation. People are happy. That's what we need to see. Keep on working!"

Backstage, Adams told host Claudia Winkleman: "They were a little but unfair on us," before showing off his New Yorker to rapturous applause from his fellow contestants.

It appears that he will once again be relying on the public vote to get through to the next stage of the competition, while Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Fleur East enjoy the backing of the judges this week.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

