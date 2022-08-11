Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirms Fleur East for line-up

The Strictly 2022 line-up news was announced this morning on Hits Radio Breakfast, which East current hosts alongside James Barr and Matt Haslam.

X Factor star and presenter Fleur East has become the latest celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 's 2022 line-up, the 12th name confirmed for this year's competition.

East will be joining the likes of Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West and Matt Goss on the dance floor later this year, all of whom revealed they'd be taking part earlier in the week.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh on Lorraine about signing up for Strictly, East said that she is taking part for her father, who passed away in 2020.

"I’m going to be doing it for him. I’m just gutted he can’t see me do it, but I’m going to keep him in mind during the show… I’m excited, my family, just for that reason, will be buzzing."

On whether having dance experience from performing on stage will help her, East said: "There's too much pressure, I’m so nervous, Ranvir.

"I can dance in the club and when I'm singing on stage, but I have never done any technical dancing, so I don’t know anything ballroom, how to point a toe or anything like that."

With Strictly 2022 set to air later this year, here's everything you need to know about Fleur East.

Who is Fleur East?

Age: 34

Job: Singer and presenter

Instagram: @fleureast

Twitter: @fleureast

Fleur East rose to fame after competing in The X Factor, auditioning solo in 2014 and making it through to the live-shows, coming in second place.

She has since found success with singles like Sax and More and More, before taking part in the 2018 season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, finishing in fourth place.

In recent years she has moved into presenting, hosting the Hits Radio breakfast show and appearing on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

What has Fleur East said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about joining Strictly Come Dancing, Fleur East said she was "equally nervous and thrilled".

"I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my father who loved it so much."

She added: "Unfortunately my dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

The BBC is yet to confirm when Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will officially start, however we do know that the launch show is being recorded on Wednesday 7th September.

It's likely that the dancing competition will return on Saturday 10th September as Tess and Claudia introduce the new line-up.

They said in a statement: "Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back.

"The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows."

