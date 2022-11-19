The pop star and her partner Vito Copolla performed their couples choice dance in Blackpool, and it was clear where things were going as soon as Craig gave his feedback, which was simply: "one word, four syllables beginning with f. Fab-u-lous!"

Fleur East has scored the first 40 of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 , with an electric performance to a Destiny’s Child Megamix.

Shirley Ballas went on to say it was "iconic routine that will go down in history", while Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du-Beke had similarly high praise.

Speaking with Claudia ahead of the scores being revealed, Fleur said she was "just overwhelmed to be honest", before joking that "I've always wanted to be part of Destiny's Child and Vito got to be Michelle, it was amazing".

She described it as a "full circle moment", saying: "I grew up listening to Destiny's Child, they really inspired me to become an artist."

After the scores were read out the camera cut to Fleur's mum's reaction in the crowd, while Vito picked an emotional Fleur up in joy.

When speaking with RadioTimes.com Fleur previously revealed an emotional pre-show ritual she follows each week in honour of her late father.

She said: "I have a ring that I wear. It's a special ring that me and my sister got made from my father's ring after he passed away. So that's one ritual that I have, is that I always have to like, just touch my ring on my finger just before we perform."

This week's Strictly Come Dancing marked the first time the show had returned to Blackpool in three years. Earlier in the show, Shirley had called Hamza Yassim "the one to beat" in response to his American Smooth.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, with this week's results show airing on Sunday 20th November at 7:20pm.

