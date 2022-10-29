Rather surprisingly, singer Fleur East and pro partner Vito Coppola have opted to salsa to Beyoncé's Break My Soul. Whether they Halloween-ify it or not remains to be seen, but Fleur will surely be hoping to impress the judges for the third time in a row since being in the bottom two in Week Three's Strictly leaderboard .

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants will soon be donning some scary costumes and dancing to some spooky tunes for Halloween Week. Most of them, anyway.

Luckily, she has a pre-show ritual that helps ground her before taking to the dance floor to help with that.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

"I have a ring that I wear," she told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive chat. "It's a special ring that me and my sister got made from my father's ring after he passed away. So that's one ritual that I have, is that I always have to like, just touch my ring on my finger just before we perform."

But that's not Fleur's only pre-show ritual. She also revealed that seeing her family is also a big deal.

"I have to see my family, that's a big one. I have to spot them in the crowd," she explained.

Here's hoping it brings her luck tonight.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 29th October at 6:50pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.