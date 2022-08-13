Skelton will take part in the 20th season of the BBC's hit dancing competition after previously taking part in the show's 2012 Christmas Special. She will be taking to the dance floor alongside her partner, who will be chosen from this year's line-up of professional dancers .

Countryfile presenter and former Blue Peter co-host Helen Skelton is the 15th and final celebrity to be confirmed as joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Skelton joins other contestants Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor and Molly Rainford, who have all been announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up so far.

As she joins the 2022 Strictly season, here's everything you need to know about Helen Skelton, including her previous work, what she's said about joining the show and when the new series is likely to be on the air.

Who is Helen Skelton?

Helen Skelton Lia Toby/Getty Images

Age: 39

Job: Presenter

Instagram: @helenskelton

Twitter: @HelenSkelton

After taking on supporting roles in Coronation Street and Cutting It, Skelton became a reporter on Newsround in 2007, before becoming co-presenter on Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013. She also started presenting Countryfile in 2008, which she still does to this day.

Skelton has since presented numerous sporting events for the BBC, including the 2016 Olympic Games, has taken part in major Sport Relief challenges in which she has secured world records, and was a contestant on the 2020 season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. She also has previous experience with Strictly Come Dancing, having taken part in the show's 2012 Christmas Special.

What has Helen Skelton said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about joining the show, Skelton said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure."

She continued: "My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

An air-date for the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing has yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC, but based on previous seasons we'd expect it to start airing on BBC One in the middle of September. Season 19 last year aired its first episode on 18th September, so we'd expect this year's 20th season to follow a similar release pattern and schedule.

