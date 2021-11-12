Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up rumours: All the celebs who could take part

Get ready for the return of SAS: Who Dares Wins as a whole new bunch of celebrities will be doing all they can to show us just how tough they really are.

Advertisement

We have some changes this year to the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors. Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy Billingham are making a comeback, but they will be joined by two new faces. The new Chief Instructor is Rudy Reyes, replacing Ant Middleton, while former US Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke has also signed up.

But which celebrities will be taking part this year? Well, if a report by The Sun is to be believed, we know the full line-up now, so here is the full list. Who do you think will win this latest series?

AJ Pritchard

ITV

Age: 27

Job: Dancer

Instagram: @aj11ace

Twitter: @aj11ace

AJ has been keen to move on with his career since his days on Strictly Come Dancing, and that is evident by all the different things he has been trying. He and his brother, Curtis – more on him in a moment – had ambitions to be the next Ant & Dec – maybe aiming a little high there – but while they have not done much presenting, AJ has appeared a lot on our screens.

He was in I’m a Celebrity last year, he tried his hand at acting in Hollyoaks (which wasn’t especially well received) and now it could well be that he will be trying to prove he is made of stuff so tough that he can handle the pressures of SAS Who Dares Wins! Will he be taking part? His dance background will help him with stamina and we imagine he would jump at the chance to do it…

Curtis Pritchard

E4

Age: 25

Job: Dancer

Instagram: @curtispritchard12

Twitter: @curtispritchard

Much like his brother, Curtis is also hotly rumoured to be part of the SAS: Who Dares Win’s roster this year. He too is a dancer, which would make him better equipped for this than many may realise, and he is also known for appearing on various reality shows over the years.

He also tried his hand at acting in Hollyoaks and his brief foray into stand-up comedy made it clear that was probably not a route he would take again. Proving his metal on a show like this does very much feel like it would be something he would do, even more so than AJ, so we are pretty confident we will see him show up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Maisie Smith

Getty

Age: 20

Job: Actress

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Actress Maisie Smith has been with EastEnders since she was a young child, but she recently quit the soap and has already filmed her final scenes. The timing of that led many to believe that she had signed up for a reality show and with it looking like Adam Woodyatt will be joining I’m a Celebrity, we think that rules her out of joining that too this year.

SAS: Who Dares Wins would be a safer bet regardless though as Smith is into her fitness and we think she would do extremely well on a show like this. Would she do it? Absolutely. Has she signed up? We’ll find out soon.

Amber Gill

Age: 24

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @amberrosegill

Twitter: @AmberRoseGill

Amber took part in the fifth series of Love Island and she eventually coupled up with Greg O’Shea, as the pair went on to win the show! Alas, the relationship between Amber and Greg was not to be and the pair went their separate ways around a month after the show ended.

Now Amber has become a fitness guru and has even started her very own brand – Amber Flexx.

Pete Wicks

Age: 33

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @p_wicks01

Twitter: @p_wicks01

Pete Wicks is one of two celebs reportedly lined up to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 who were part of The Only Way Is Essex. Until recently he was romantically linked to co-star Chloe Sims.

But this is a very different show to that one, so we will see how he goes when he takes on one of the toughest shows around.

Jade Jones

Age: 28

Job: Athlete

Instagram: @jadejonestkd

Twitter: @jadejonestkd

Jade rose to fame when she won gold in taekwondo at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. The recent 2020 games did not go quite as well for her and she said that she struggled to compete without her friends and family in attendance to offer support.

She is no stranger to reality TV having also taken part in the accident-prone The Jump on Channel 4.

Fatima Whitbread

Age: 60

Job: Athlete

Fatima made a name for herself for her skills with the javelin. She won bronze at the 1984 games in Los Angeles, and silver in Seoul in 1988 while competing in the sport.

SAS: Who Dares Wins would not be her first foray into the reality TV world as she also took part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2011.

Ashley Cain

Age: 31

Job: Footballer/Reality star

Instagram: @mrashleycain

Twitter: @mrashleycain

Now a well-known face in reality TV, Ashley’s career started out as a footballer where he played for Coventry City FC.

Ashley taking part in the show would come after the tragic loss of his baby daughter earlier this year. He and his partner recently set up a charity, The Azaylia Foundation, in her name.

Ferne McCann

Age: 31

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @fernemccann

Twitter: @fernemccann

Ferne’s big break came when she landed a role in The Only Way Is Essex and despite leaving the show years ago, she remains a regular face on our screens thanks to shows including Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Celebs Go Dating.

She is another I’m a Celeb alum, having taken part in the series that was won by fellow reality star Vicky Pattison.

Dwain Chambers

Age: 43

Job: Athlete

Instagram: @dwainchambers100

Twitter: @dwainchambers

Dwain was known to be one of the fastest sprinters in Europe at one stage, but while his star was rising he tested positive for banned substance THG and faced a lifetime ban from ever competing in the Olympics again.

That went on to be overturned and he competed at the 2012 Olympics, although was unable to win a medal.

Jennifer Ellison

Age: 38

Job: Actress

Instagram: @jenniferellisonjellistudios

Twitter: @jelliofficial

Jennifer will also be best remembered by some for her memorable role on the still missed Channel 4 soap, Brookside. The actress also made the leap to the big screen starring in The Phantom of the Opera.

Also a singer and a dancer, Ellison opened and runs the Jelli Studios Theatre Arts College.

Shannon Courtenay

Age: 28

Job: Boxer

Instagram: @shannon_courtenay

Shannon is a WBA female bantamweight titleholder so if she is joining Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 then she will be in a position to do well!

The Baby-Faced Assassin is her nickname in the ring – but will she live up to that name in this show too?

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Age: 33

Job: Athlete

Instagram: @broomedwardst44

Twitter: @broomedwardst44

Jonathan is a Paralympic gold winner after his winning turn at the 2020 Games. He was born with congenital talipes equinovarus, also known as club foot, and took part in the T44 high jump event. He previously won a silver medal in 2016.

Calum Best

Age: 40

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @mrcalumbest

Twitter: @CalumBest

Son of legendary footballer George Best, Calum has made quite the name for himself in the reality TV world and he has many appearances next to his name.

Shows that you may have seen him on include Ex on the Beach, two series of Celebrity Big Brother, and he was featured in the original version of Love Island in the ’00s.

Advertisement

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 will air on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.