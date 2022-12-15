Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of this weekend's final, the Countryfile presenter said that she receives messages from viewers each week about how her routines with professional partner Gorka Marquez have inspired them.

Helen Skelton has opened up about how Strictly Come Dancing has boosted her confidence, revealing that it's been "a wonderfully freeing" experience.

"I've definitely found my confidence on that dance floor and I enjoy it, and that's what it was about. I think every week, we get so many messages from people who share things about their life and that's the ultimate humbling thing," Helen said

"It's a privilege to be in people's living rooms on a Saturday night and it's a privilege when they share things and if one person has thought, 'Oh, I'm going to put myself out of my comfort zone,' or 'I'm going to take on something difficult,' that we've done our job."

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

When asked whether she expected to be a symbol for empowerment, sass and sexiness, she said: "No, it's all relative. Everyone has confidence in different ways.

"I was having a chat with Claudia [Winkleman] one day and we were saying not everyone can strut down the high street in high heels and a dress but maybe you're confident in talking about politics or writing books or whatever."

She added that Gorka didn't make her Strictly experience just about being "sexy", but made it about being "sassy, powerful and being in control".

"That's a wonderfully freeing thing for anybody when they feel in control of their own selves and what they're doing. So I don't think it's about being sexy. I think it's about being confident in your own skin and being who you are."

She continued: "It's been a wonderfully liberating thing to just be happy in your own skin, in your own shoes and doing whatever walk you do."

Helen will be performing three dances in this Saturday's final: her Jive to Janelle Monáe's Tightrope, her Couple's Choice to Cabaret's Mein Herr and a Showdance to Shine by Emeli Sandé.

She'll be up against Fleur East, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin for that Glitterball trophy following Will Mellor's elimination last weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7:05pm on BBC One.

