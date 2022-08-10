Rainford shot to fame in 2012 when she was 11 years old as she became Britain's Got Talent's youngest ever finalist, performing Ave Maria and finishing sixth in the competition overall. She currently stars as the title character, an intergalactic pop superstar, in CBBC series Nova Jones.

Britain's Got Talent and CBBC star Molly Rainford has become the tenth celeb to join this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up, at the age of just 21.

Rainford joins the ranks of the contestants announced in the line-up so far, including Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss and Ellie Taylor.

As we head towards the start of this year's series, here's everything you need to know about Molly Rainford and when viewers will get to see her put on her dancing shoes.

Who is Molly Rainford?

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Age: 21

Job: Singer and actress

Instagram: @mollyrainford

Twitter: @mollyrainford

Molly Rainford first became known for appearing in the sixth season of Britain's Got Talent at the age of just 11. The singer went on to become the show's youngest ever finalist at the time, performing Ave Maria in the final and finishing sixth overall. Following BGT, Rainford was given a scholarship at the Sylvia Young Theatre School – the first ever drama school scholarship to be granted by Simon Cowell and Sony Music.

After graduating, Rainford went on to star in the lead role in CBBC series Nova Jones about an intergalactic pop superstar. The second season of the show is set to air this year, while a third has already been filmed. Rainford has also released two EPs, including her single Commitment.

What has Molly Rainford said about joining Strictly 2022?

Speaking about joining this year's Strictly line-up, Rainford said: "I'm so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I've watched it for years and can't wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can't wait to learn the moves and get dancing!"

Meanwhile, on Instagram she wrote: "The secret’s finally out, I can’t believe it… I’m doing Strictly!! I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with. Get me to the dance floor".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

We still don't have an official air date confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing season 20, but we'd expect that it will follow the traditional release pattern and start in the middle of September. Last year's season started on 18th September, so it seems likely that a similar schedule will be followed for 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.