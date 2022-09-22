Who is Carlos Gu? Meet Strictly Come Dancing 2022 professional

Of course, a new batch of celebrities will be gearing up to take to the dance floor with the hopes of impressing judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will soon be upon us, bringing a plethora of new faces onto our screens.

But there’s also a line-up of four new professional dancers joining the troupe who'll be battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy, making it the biggest pro-line up in Strictly Come Dancing history.

One of the new professionals is Carlos Gu. Here’s what you need to know about the dancer ahead of his big Strictly Come Dancing 2022 debut.

Who is Carlos Gu?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 male professional dancers

Age: 28

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @gkx_carlos

Carlos is one of four new professionals joining Strictly Come Dancing 2022, alongside Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The dancer boasts a number of big achievements: he is the Chinese National Dance Champion and a multiple world semi-finalist.

In addition, he came third at the German Open Championship and, in 2017, he became the UK's Amateur Latin Rising Star Runner Up.

What has Carlos Gu said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

"I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started," Gu said about joining the show.

"It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine," he added.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

A brand new start date for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has now been confirmed, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The show will now kick off on Friday 23rd September at 7pm.

The first live show will then air on the following day, Saturday 24th September at 6:45pm.

