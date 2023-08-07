Scanlon is no stranger to BBC audiences, having presented episodes of The One Show since 2015 and hosted shows such as Your Home Made Perfect.

She will be dancing with one of this year's Strictly professional dancer line-up, hoping to impress the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Read on for everything you need to know about Angela Scanlon.

Who is Angela Scanlon?

Age: 39

Job: Television presenter

Instagram: @angelascanlon

Twitter: @angelascanlon

Scanlon is an Irish Television presenter, who first worked as a print journalist and stylist before moving into TV. She began her UK TV career as the new presenter of Robot Wars, while also presenting documentaries for the BBC.

She has presented numerous shows for the BBC and RTÉ, including interior design show Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two and RTÉ One's Saturday night chat show Ask Me Anything.

She is also known for presenting The One Show and being an panellist on Bake Off: Extra Slice, while last year she published her first book Joyrider.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Angela Scanlon said about joining Strictly 2023?

Scanlon said in a statement: "I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!?

"Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date on BBC One and iPlayer, but is expected to return to its usual slot in late September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.