Bake Off: The professionals 2023 release date

First shooting onto our screens in 2016 (then branded Bake Off: Crème de la Crème), Bake Off: The Professionals is returning to Channel 4 next month, and we can’t wait to see what the contestants get up to this time round.

Under the watchful eye of judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, the pairs will work together to create some amazing sculptures out of cake and confectionery.

Cheering them on again will be presenter Liam Charles, who is this year joined by former Strictly star and comedian, Ellie Taylor.

But who are the hopefuls, and when can we expect to see series 6 of Bake Off: The Professionals on our screens? Read on to find out more.

Liam Charles. Channel 4.

Fans don’t have long to wait until it’s back on our screens - as the new series of the Channel 4 show kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 4th July.

Who is in the Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 cast?

While we don’t yet have specific names for each talented duo competing in this year’s series, what we do know is that the pairs hail from all across the UK - including Norfolk, Essex, Birmingham and Darlington.

There are teams from luxury hotels such as The Dorchester, The Landmark and St. James’ Court in London, and Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire.

Joining them will be pairs from Manchester’s Bisou Bisou, Wigan’s Harwoods and London’s Meraki Baking Studio, as well as contract caterers, Lexington Catering.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 hosts

First bounding onto our screens as a contestant on the Great British Bake Off in 2017, Liam Charles is once again hosting this series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

The Junior Bake Off presenter has been hosting the show since 2018, and his six years in the limelight have also seen him release two cookbooks, appear in the second UK series of The Masked Dancer and sit as a judge on The Platinum Pudding Competition - a nationwide baking competition launched to find a brand new pudding dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II as part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

While Liam has previously presented the series with Tom Allen and Stacey Solomon, this year he has a new co-host: comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor.

Fans will recognise Ellie for her role as Flo Collins in American sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso, as well as strutting her stuff in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On presenting the show, Ellie said: “They said: ‘Would you like the job?’ I said: ‘Is there cake? Can I eat it? Yes, please.’

“It was a no-brainer. It’s a dream gig.”

Liam added of their partnership: “We knew what our strengths were and [we] let each other shine. It was like Rooney and Ronaldo playing up front for Man United again.

“Between takes, we were always dancing and being silly. It was wicked. We have a similar sense of humour. She meets, if not surpasses, my craziness.”

Ellie Taylor. Channel 4.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 judges

Returning to the show this year to see what the contestants are made of is Benoit Blin, who is Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

He will be joined once more by Cherish Finden, who is the former Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel.

“After eight years in the kitchen, we understand what each other likes and dislikes and always find a common ground,” Benoit said of Cherish, adding: “Sometimes, when we comment on the work, we will express it differently, but our thought process is the same.”

And Cherish also had high praises for new co-host Ellie, adding: “Ah, she’s ever so lovely. She’s very elegant, very humble, but very funny. She loved the taste of the food. She tasted a lot. She loves her sweets. Oh, my goodness, she’s got a sweet tooth.”

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals filmed?

The competition will once again take place at Firle Place in Lewes, Sussex.

While the manor house was built in the late 15th century, the set where contestants will assemble their fancy creations was actually built from scratch in the stables of the stately home!

The estate has been the location for Bake Off: The Professionals since 2021, and was previously filmed at Welbeck Abbey in Nottingham.

Is there a trailer for Bake Off: The Professionals 2023?

There is currently no trailer available for the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals - but we will be sure to update this page as soon as we have one, so check back here!

Bake Off The Professionals starts on Tuesday 4th July on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

