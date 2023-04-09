The series has already seen a whole new batch of celebs cooking up a storm (or at least trying to!) since it returned on Sunday 19th March, with the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up including the likes of David Schwimmer, Deborah Meadan, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu and more.

Rejoice - The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back on our screens!

Amongst the famous faces to be hitting the famous Bake Off tent this week in a bid to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer is comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

Most recently strutting her stuff in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, Ellie will now hope to prove she has what it takes to beat the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ellie Taylor.

Who is Ellie Taylor?

Ellie Taylor

Age: 39

Job: Comedian and actress

Instagram: @elliejanetaylor

Twitter: @elliejanetaylor

Starting her life in the showbiz world as a model, Ellie Taylor is a British comedian and actress who has appeared in countless episodes of our favourite panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and Mock the Week.

The star also made an appearance alongside Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis in his Emmy-award winning sports-comedy show Ted Lasso.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe performed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Last year, Ellie was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with fan-favourite and 2021 runner-up Johannes Radebe. The couple made it all the way to Week 10, before being eliminated in a dance-off against singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola.

Who will Ellie Taylor be competing against?

Ellie will compete against the likes of Loose Women star Coleen Nolan and actor Joe Thomas - who is best known for his role as the hapless hopeless romantic Simon Cooper in The Inbetweeners.

Hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be around to provide moral support to the celebs, and at the end of the episode, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will reveal who is this week's Star Baker.

This will be Lucas's last season, after the Little Britain star revealed that he's quitting the main show last year - and will be replaced by presenter Alison Hammond.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th April. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

