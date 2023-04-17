As Ted Lasso continues to drop new episodes from its third season weekly, fans are already looking towards the future and wondering whether a fourth season could be on the cards.

The Apple TV+ football comedy has become a huge hit for the streamer, with viewers falling in love with its distinct characters and hopeful, optimistic tone.

This season has so far seen Keeley and Roy split up, Ted struggling with being apart from his son Henry and Nate growing into his new role as West Ham manager. But will there be another outing of the series, or will it bow out after season 3 has come to an end?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ted Lasso season 4.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

As of April 2023, we're not sure. Speculation is rife that Ted Lasso could be coming to an end with its third season, after the cast and creators have been coy about its future.

It has been made clear that season 3 will mark the end of a three season arc the show's creators had planned from the start, but Coach Beard star and co-creator Brendan Hunt has been clear that a new arc beyond that is possible.

He told Consequence: "Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing. Originally those three beats were more going to be modelled on what The Office did, you know, six eps, a special, boom, we’re done. We’ve certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked."

Season 3 has so far seen multiple suggestions that Ted's future at AFC Richmond could be in doubt and that the writers might be planning on ending the series, making sure to go out on top. However, this could instead potentially mean the show will be followed up by a spin-off focussing on the supporting characters or new characters at AFC Richmond, rather than Ted himself.

That would also make sense given how vocal Ted star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has been about this season being the end of the story they planned to tell from the off.

He told Deadline earlier this year: "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he said. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being season 3 — it’s flattering.

"Maybe by May 31st, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far."

Exactly what the future holds for the show remains to be seen, but for now we'll keep this page updated with any further news which is announced regarding a potential season 4.

When would Ted Lasso season 4 be released?

As the series has yet to be officially renewed for a fourth season, it's difficult to say when it would arrive on Apple TV+.

However, we can use previous seasons' release dates to suggest when new episodes could arrive. Season 1 arrived in summer 2020 and season 2 followed around a year later in 2021. However, the gap between seasons 2 and 3 was longer, lasting for almost two years until March 2023.

Given the current uncertainty surrounding the series's future, we'd imagine that a longer break is more likely than a quick turn-around. Therefore, if a fourth season does get commissioned, then an early to mid-2025 release date seems likely.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as any more information becomes available.

Ted Lasso cast: who would be back for season 4?

Given the ongoing mystery surrounding Ted Lasso's future, there's a chance that a fourth season will be commissioned but with a shake-up as the storyline enters a new arc.

This could mean a minor cast shake-up, with just one or two cast members leaving, or a full overhaul, with the series picking up with a new team at the top of Richmond AFC.

One thing which could suggest a more substantial change is the growing commitments outside of the show that the current cast list are taking on.

For instance, Brett Goldstein, writer on the series and Roy Kent star, recently created another Apple TV+ comedy-drama Shrinking alongside Bill Lawrence, one of Ted Lasso's co-creators.

When speaking about why Goldstein did not make an appearance as a character in Shrinking's first season, Lawrence told RadioTimes.com to "ask Brett to do a character next year" on the show, while that show's star Jason Segel said: "He's busy doing Lasso but my dream would be that he comes through as one of the characters."

With that series now renewed for a second season, might Goldstein be lured to take an on-screen role in Shrinking, rather than returning for a fourth season of Ted Lasso? Only time will tell.

For now, here's a list of the season 3 cast members who could be back for season 4, if the show isn't planning a major cast shake-up.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Anthony Head as Rupert Mansion

Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Mohammed Hashim as Moe Bumbercatch

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

Andrea Anders as Michelle Lasso

Annette Badland as Mae

Adam Colborne, Bronson Webb and Kevin Garry as Baz, Jeremy and Paul

Ellie Taylor as Flo 'Sassy' Collins

Keeley Hazel as Bex

Phoebe Walsh as Jane Payne

Elodie Blomfield as Phoebe

Bill Fellows as George Cartrick

Dame Harriet Walter as Deborah Welton

Jodi Balfour as Jack

Katy Wix as Barbara

Is there a trailer for Ted Lasso season 4?

There isn't a trailer available for Ted Lasso season 4, as the show is still yet to be officially renewed let alone having new episodes filmed.

We'll keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released, and in the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 right here, now.

