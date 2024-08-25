The three actors already picked up all had contracts under UK acting union Equity, while the others are represented by the US union SAG-AFTRA, which explains why the process is at a different stage.

But the reports suggests that with the actors secured, season 4 could be close to getting the green light provided budgets and scheduling can be approved – with a production start date sometime in 2025 being eyed.

RadioTimes.com has approached Apple TV+ for comment on this story.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Earlier in August, the show's co-creator Bill Lawrence had explained that he'd be open to doing more episodes on the condition that Sudeikis was up for it.

"As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again," Lawrence told Collider. "But everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it."

Sudeikis and Lawrence created the show alongside Hunt and Joe Kelly, with Sudeikis serving as the head writer as well as playing the titular character, an American football manager who transforms the fortunes of fictional club Richmond FC with his optimistic spirit.

The emotional season 3 finale saw Ted leaving London to coach his son Henry’s team in the US, and although some had speculated that this marked the end of the show for good, the door was left open for a potential return in the future.

Meanwhile Warner Bros boss Channing Dungey had previously admitted that the finale left "a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be" when speaking with Variety.

He continued: "I wouldn't put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso.

"Should the opportunity arise, we'd be excited to jump back in to making more… There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that's official."

Well, it now looks that more official conversations have begun, suggesting that Sudeikis is indeed up for more. We''ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any further developments in the coming days and weeks...

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+ — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

