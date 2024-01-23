"I mean, you watched the finale, there's a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be," Dungey told Variety.

"I wouldn't put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso."

Dungey continued: "Should the opportunity arise, we'd be excited to jump back in to making more… There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that's official."

Back in November 2023, Nick Mohammed dropped a huge hint that there could be a possibility of the show's return, but, as Dungey said, nothing is official.

In a tweet, Mohammed wrote: "One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped. And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won't happen again on season 4 - now wait."

The show's creators had always planned for season 3 to mark the end of the three-run arc, but, as hinted by Dungey, another storyline is very possible.

We'll just have to wait and see if a return to Nelson Road Stadium does eventually happen.

