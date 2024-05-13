Since then, rumours have abounded regarding a potential spin-off show and, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards, Mohammed didn't exactly poor cold water on those rumours.

Asked whether he would be interested in coming back for a spin-off, Mohammed said: "Yeah, of course. I mean, it was such a gift of a show, we all feel so grateful for being a part of it. I'd love to do some more at some point, but then, equally, it came to a satisfying conclusion in terms of stories for a lot of them, a lot of the characters.

"The odd thing was set up though, so... I've got to keep my mouth shut because I keep spoiling things."

More like this

Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Earlier this year, Warner Bros boss Channing Dungey admitted that the finale left "a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be" when speaking with Variety.

Read more:

He continued: "I wouldn't put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso.

"Should the opportunity arise, we'd be excited to jump back in to making more… There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that's official."

Mohammed is currently starring in Channel 4 entertainment show Taskmaster, while he has also recently been seen in Disney Plus fantasy series Renegade Nell.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+ — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.