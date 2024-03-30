And who can blame them? The new Disney Plus show follows Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) as Nell, a young woman who is framed for a murder she didn't commit, and with the help of a magical sprite Billy Blind (Nick Mohammed), she becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th-century England.

As with any new series, fans are always desperate to know if and when a second instalment could be on the horizon and while nothing has been confirmed by Disney, director Ben Taylor has revealed that a second season is being written.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the director confirmed that they were in the process of writing a potential second season, which would include a time jump for the characters.

Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson and Florence Keen as George Trotter in Renegade Nell. Disney+/Robert Viglasky

"We're now in the process of writing a possible second series," he explained.

"So you're able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that.

"I think there's gonna be a time jump, because we shot this over a year ago. So I think it's buying that and buying the thought that it's been that many years since we caught up with these characters, partly just for the age – Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older."

Taylor went on to explain the focus would be on where each character has been left in season 1, saying that it would inform "the jumping off point for series 2".

He added: "I wish I could tell you, but there is some crazy, crazy stuff in store."

Whatever is planned for a potential Renegade Nell season 2, fans can only hope it isn't as emotional as the ending of season 1, which stars Nick Mohammed and Louisa Harland described as devastating.

As seen in the finale, Nell made the ultimate sacrifice, and told Billy Blind to leave her in favour of fending off the spell from inside Thomas, before having an emotional goodbye.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the emotional scene, Mohammed said: "I was devastated."

Harland added: "I was devastated, as well. I mean, even more devastated that you go into Jake Dunn! It was really, really heartbreaking – and actually filming it was so emotional, because it was towards the end of the shoot and we'd been filming for such a long time.

"So even the crew, they were so invested in this story, and particularly in the relationship between Nell and Billy. We all loved it so much, and so it was really, really emotional to film – and then seeing it back, I always think it looks like a horror film."

