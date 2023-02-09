In a departure from gritty crime drama, The Ballad of Renegade Nell is described as a "swashbuckling" fantasy adventure, with an all-star cast of British talent already attached.

After the blisteringly hot final season of Happy Valley , it would be fair to say that screenwriter Sally Wainwright is on something of a high right now – and that looks set to continue with an exciting new Disney Plus project.

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland is set to play the title role of a courageous young woman who unwittingly becomes one of the most famous highwaywomen in the country, after being framed for murder.

In an epic journey, she'll cross paths with a variety of larger-than-life characters, from plucky underdogs to charming rogues and even an eccentric newspaper editor.

If Wainwright's past work is any indication, this is a project well worth paying attention to. Here's everything we know so far about The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney Plus.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell starts production Disney

Disney Plus is yet to announce a release date for The Ballad of Renegade Nell, but it appears likely that the series will premiere at some point in 2023.

The fantasy drama began filming back in July 2022, as confirmed by a photo from the first day on the set (above), so is likely in the post-production stage by now.

We'll update this page with more on The Ballad of Renegade Nell release schedule as soon as details are confirmed. For now, watch this space.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell cast

As you would expect from a Sally Wainwright production, The Ballad of Renegade Nell has a stellar cast led by Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the title role of an infamous highwaywoman in 18th century England.

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) co-stars as "plucky but prickly" friend Billy Blind, while Adrian Lester (Trigger Point) plays the Earl of Poynton, Nell's arch-nemesis described as a "master manipulator".

Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) will portray the widowed Sofia Wilmot, who joins the Earl's treacherous side as she seeks to find independence at any and all cost.

Meanwhile, Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent) has been cast as charming rogue Charles Devereux, with Joely Richardson (The Sandman) stepping into the role of eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.

Newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen make their screen debut here, portraying Nell's younger sisters, with Line of Duty alum Craig Parkinson as their kind-hearted father.

Last but not least, Pip Torrens (The Crown) appears as Lord Blancheford and Jake Dunn (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself) as Thomas Blancheford – respectively father and brother to Sofia – while Enyi Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) plays spirited stable boy Rasselas.

Suffice to say, it's quite a line-up, but no images of the cast in costume have been released just yet.

What is The Ballad of Renegade Nell about?

The series follows "a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England", according to the synopsis from Disney.

Over time, she discovers that there's a dangerous reason why she has ended up on the wrong side of the law, which could have something to do with the scheming Earl of Poynton – her chief adversary.

Is there a The Ballad of Renegade Nell trailer?

Not yet! We'll update this page with footage from The Ballad of Renegade Nell as soon as it drops.

