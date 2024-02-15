The new trailer sees Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson riding a horse as someone asks: "Who is she? This Nelly Jackson?" to which someone responds: "A highway woman", and everyone gasps with shock.

It's clear whatever power Nell Jackson has, people are after it, as no one can quite work out what makes her so powerful, and viewers are, no doubt, in for a treat.

You can watch the full trailer below:

"Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England," the longline reads.

"But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realises her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined."

Over the course of her journey, Nell discovers there is a dangerous game at play, which could have something to do with the scheming Earl of Poynton, who happens to be her chief adversary!

Alongside Harland, the eight-part series stars Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) as Rasselas, Jake Dunn (Big Boys) as Thomas Blancheford and Bo Bragason (Three Girls) as Roxy Trotter.

The cast is rounded out by Florence Keen as George Trotter, Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) as Billy Blind, Joely Richardson (101 Dalmatians) as Lady Eularia Moggerhanger and Adrian Lester (Trigger Point) as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton.

Pip Torrens (Poldark) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) also star as Lord Blancheford and Sam Trotter, respectively.

Renegade Nell is coming soon to Disney Plus.

