Renegade Nell release date confirmed for Happy Valley creator's new series
Sally Wainwright's new show starring Louisa Harland is coming to Disney Plus next month.
Disney Plus has announced that Renegade Nell, the new eight-part series from Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright, will officially debut on the platform next month.
All episodes of the series will premiere at once on 29th March 2024, meaning viewers can look forward to a binge watch of the anticipated new show.
As has been previously announced, the fantasy stars Derry Girls' Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th Century England.
Nell then meets Billy Blind, a magical spirit played by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, and realises that her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.
Alongside Harland and Mohammed, the series also stars Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter and Florence Keen as George Trotter.
Meanwhile, Joely Richardson plays Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, Adrian Lester plays Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton, Pip Torrens plays Lord Blancheford and Craig Parkinson plays Sam Trotter.
Following the end of Happy Valley last year, that show's star Sarah Lancashire has teased that she could collaborate with Wainwright again on another project.
She told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "I’m putty in [Wainwright's] hands, really. She’s a remarkable writer, she’s a genius. We normally wait until people have moved on before we say that, but she is a genius, a rare commodity and she’s very valued; people look after her because they recognise she has this exceptional talent.
"And as and when we collaborate again, I just yield, give into it, and marvel in where she will take me - because whatever we do together, she will always challenge me, always. And I need that, I need constantly to be challenged."
