Led by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy, Annabeth and Grover respectively, the season saw the trio thrown into a wild adventure, and there's plenty more on the horizon - as the actors will all be returning for the next run.

Season 2 will see the group embark on a new adventure based on Rick Riordan's The Sea of Monsters, as part of his Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney Plus

"Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

More like this

"We're thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season 2 with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life."

Speaking of the renewal, Riordan said: "I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney Plus! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!"

Based on internal data on views in its first three weeks streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of the top five season premieres of 2023, with the first episode garnering 26.2 million views.

The series reached all new heights of popularity after kick-off, though, with the #percyjackson hashtag earning over 1 billion views on TikTok in the US over the last 30 days, based on data from TikTok for Business.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.